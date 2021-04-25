Main content
Deadly inferno devastates Iraqi Covid ward
At least 82 people were killed after an oxygen canister exploded.
The blaze, which killed at least 82, is thought to have been caused by an exploding oxygen canister. Some people were forced to jump from windows to escape the burning building. Also: Iran's foreign minister is caught on tape criticising the hardline Revolutionary Guards. And lockdown languishing – how the pandemic is creating new states of mind.
