Main content

Russia: Opposition activist Alexei Navalny ends prison hunger-strike

Announcement by outspoken critic of president Putin follows 24 days of refusing food.

Announcement by outspoken critic of president Putin follows 24 days of refusing food. He began hunger-strike to demand better medical care while in jail. Also, Tokyo faces new Covid restrictions but Olympic Games' organisers say tournament will go ahead, and why 'new nomads' are hitting the road in the US.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends