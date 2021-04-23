Main content
Russia: Opposition activist Alexei Navalny ends prison hunger-strike
Announcement by outspoken critic of president Putin follows 24 days of refusing food.
He began hunger-strike to demand better medical care while in jail. Also, Tokyo faces new Covid restrictions but Olympic Games' organisers say tournament will go ahead, and why 'new nomads' are hitting the road in the US.
