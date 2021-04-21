Main content
Putin accuses West of picking on Russia like 'jackals round a tiger'
Russian President makes criticism in annual 'state of the nation' address.
Russian President makes criticism in annual 'state of the nation' address. He also warns West against crossing a 'red line' with Russia. Also, US President Joe Biden welcomes conviction of Derek Chauvin for murder of George Floyd, and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli says European Super League football project cannot proceed.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends