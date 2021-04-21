Main content

Putin accuses West of picking on Russia like 'jackals round a tiger'

Russian President makes criticism in annual 'state of the nation' address.

Russian President makes criticism in annual 'state of the nation' address. He also warns West against crossing a 'red line' with Russia. Also, US President Joe Biden welcomes conviction of Derek Chauvin for murder of George Floyd, and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli says European Super League football project cannot proceed.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends