Mars: NASA carries out the first flight on the planet
The space agency compares its mission to the Wright brothers’ invention of the aeroplane.
A small helicopter controlled from Earth has become the first craft to take off from the surface of Mars, as NASA works towards sending humans to the red planet. Also, Russian authorities say the opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been moved to a prison hospital after 20 days on hunger strike. And outrage grows in the world of football, as the biggest teams in England, Spain and Italy announce the new European Super League.
