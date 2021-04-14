Main content

Biden's envoy John Kerry goes to China for climate-change talks

Kerry to talk with Chinese leaders about co-operation in tackling global warming.

Kerry to talk with Chinese leaders about co-operation in tackling global warming. He says Beijing's involvement is 'absolutely critical' in battle against climate-change. Also, we assess Vladimir Putin's strategy as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, and UN issues report on how much 'bodily autonomy' women have across the world.

