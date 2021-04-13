Ukraine urges NATO to stand up to Russia
Kyiv wants help with Russian 'aggression'; Moscow says its border troops are no threat. Also: Japan approves releasing Fukushima water into the sea, and a new form of tribal warfare in Papua New Guinea.
Ukraine urges NATO to stand up to Russia
Ukraine urges NATO to stand up to Russia
The Ukrainian foreign minister has asked NATO for support as Russian troops gather at the
Germany's coronavirus plan dispute
Germany's coronavirus plan dispute
Angela Merkel and regional leaders battle over how to handle the covid spread
Minneapolis protests
Minneapolis protests
Minneapolis has seen another night of unrest after the shooting of a black man by police
Papua New Guinea Tribal violence
Papua New Guinea Tribal violence
Papua New Guinea has seen an upsurge in tribal violence with police warning of war
Super-rich climate change
Super-rich climate change
A new report shows key to change lies with the super-rich rather than the general populati
Fukushima water release
Fukushima water release
Plans have been approved for the release of Fukushima contaminated water into the ocean
WHO wet markets
WHO wet markets
The WHO has asked for wet market sales should be banned
India's train carriage covid wards
India's train carriage covid wards
India is resorting to turning train carriages into covid wards for patients
Chinese newspaper's printing press vandalised
Chinese newspaper's printing press vandalised
A newspaper often critical of the Chinese government had its printing press damaged
My Octopus Teacher
My Octopus Teacher
The BAFTA-winning documentary is being used to spearhead a campaign
