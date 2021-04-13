Main content

Ukraine urges NATO to stand up to Russia

Kyiv wants help with Russian 'aggression'; Moscow says its border troops are no threat. Also: Japan approves releasing Fukushima water into the sea, and a new form of tribal warfare in Papua New Guinea.

Chapters

  • Ukraine urges NATO to stand up to Russia

    • Ukraine urges NATO to stand up to Russia

      The Ukrainian foreign minister has asked NATO for support as Russian troops gather at the

      Duration: 03:54

  • Germany's coronavirus plan dispute

    • Germany's coronavirus plan dispute

      Angela Merkel and regional leaders battle over how to handle the covid spread

      Duration: 02:48

  • Minneapolis protests

    • Minneapolis protests

      Minneapolis has seen another night of unrest after the shooting of a black man by police

      Duration: 03:49

  • Papua New Guinea Tribal violence

    • Papua New Guinea Tribal violence

      Papua New Guinea has seen an upsurge in tribal violence with police warning of war

      Duration: 02:42

  • Super-rich climate change

    • Super-rich climate change

      A new report shows key to change lies with the super-rich rather than the general populati

      Duration: 01:40

  • Fukushima water release

    • Fukushima water release

      Plans have been approved for the release of Fukushima contaminated water into the ocean

      Duration: 04:07

  • WHO wet markets

    • WHO wet markets

      The WHO has asked for wet market sales should be banned

      Duration: 01:34

  • India's train carriage covid wards

    • India's train carriage covid wards

      India is resorting to turning train carriages into covid wards for patients

      Duration: 03:04

  • Chinese newspaper's printing press vandalised

    • Chinese newspaper's printing press vandalised

      A newspaper often critical of the Chinese government had its printing press damaged

      Duration: 00:35

  • My Octopus Teacher

    • My Octopus Teacher

      The BAFTA-winning documentary is being used to spearhead a campaign

      Duration: 03:44

