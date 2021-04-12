The Mayors of Minneapolis and St Paul also impose an overnight curfew in the twin US cities, after unrest that followed the police shooting of a young black man.

The Mayors of Minneapolis and St Paul also impose an overnight curfew in the twin US cities, after unrest that followed the police shooting of a young black man. Also, fears for the health of Russia's opposition leader, Alexei Navalny after 15 kilo weight loss since being sent to prison camp, and W-H-O warns complacency is prolonging the pandemic.