Prince Philip: Private funeral to be held next week
Prince Charles remembers his father’s service to his family and country.
In his first public statement since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, Prince Charles says his father gave “the most remarkable, devoted service” to his family, to Britain, and to the Commonwealth. Also, thousands of people flee their homes after a volcanic eruption on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent. And a United Nations official warns that Myanmar could be headed toward civil war after February’s military coup.
