Prince Philip: Tributes after Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

Political leaders, members of the public and well-wishers around the world have paid tribute to Prince Philip.

Prince Philip was the longest serving consort in British history, having been married to Queen Elizabeth for seventy- three years. The Palace said he died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning. It's been confirmed that his funeral will not be a state occasion -- in line with his wishes. Also: A volcanic eruption has blanketed the Caribbean island of St Vincent in ash and, a landmark effort by Amazon workers to form a union chapter at their warehouse in the US state of Alabama appears to have been defeated.

