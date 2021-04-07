Main content

Coronavirus: How is Astra Zeneca vaccine safety row affecting public confidence ?

Concerns voiced over whether Astra Zeneca vaccine causes blood-clots in the brain.

Concerns voiced over whether Astra Zeneca vaccine causes blood-clots in the brain. Several countries have restricted use of the vaccine until more is known about possible links. Also, China tries to persuade its 'one-child' generation to have more babies, and how Kim Kardashian has joined the ranks of the world's billionaires.

