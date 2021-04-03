Main content

Claims of a coup plot in Jordan

The authorities detain the former crown prince.

The authorities detain the former crown prince and other high profile figures in Jordan for what's been described as "security reasons". Also: the German president tells the country's political leaders to "get it together" in the face of a third wave of coronavirus, and a ceremony unlike any other in Cairo as mummified Pharaohs are moved to a new home.

