The US Capitol goes into lockdown

A police officer has died after he was hit by car.

A police officer has died after he was hit by car driven by a man who was shot and later pronounced dead. Also: we hear from a doctor in Myanmar who has been treating victims of the military crackdown, the Netherlands pauses the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and are we about to find out who will be the next James Bond?

26 days left to listen

30 minutes

