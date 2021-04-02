Main content
Tigray conflict: World powers angry over 'human rights abuses'
G7 group of economic powers has condemned killing of civilians in northern Ethiopia.
G7 group of economic powers has condemned killing of civilians in northern Ethiopia. The group also called for investigation into reported crimes, and for those responsible to be held to account. Also, at least 50 people killed as a crowded train crashes in Taiwan, and how animals - just like humans - try to follow the latest trends and fashions.
