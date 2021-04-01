Main content

Fresh evidence emerges of atrocities in Tigray

Videos appear to show the massacre of unarmed civilians by people in Ethiopian army uniforms.

Videos appear to show the massacre of unarmed civilians by people in Ethiopian army uniforms. There’ve been persistent allegations of serious abuses by all sides in the conflict - but a government media blackout has so far limited attempts to examine them. Also today: The new head of the WTO condemns vaccine inequality. And has home advantage in football really disappeared during the pandemic?

