Biden unveils two trillion dollar package to boost economy

US President Joe Biden’s plan is aimed at re-igniting America's economic growth.

The aim is to modernise roads, repair bridges and promote climate initiatives. The plan will be financed by a tax increase on corporations. Also: the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is going on hunger strike to demand better medical treatment in jail, and Russia has registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine for animals.

