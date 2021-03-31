Main content
Biden unveils two trillion dollar package to boost economy
US President Joe Biden’s plan is aimed at re-igniting America's economic growth.
The aim is to modernise roads, repair bridges and promote climate initiatives. The plan will be financed by a tax increase on corporations. Also: the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is going on hunger strike to demand better medical treatment in jail, and Russia has registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine for animals.
