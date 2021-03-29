Main content

Final operation to free Suez Canal ship

Companies were forced to reroute ships, causing long tailbacks of hundreds of vessels.

The 400m Ever Given has been wedged across the canal, one of the world's busiest trade routes. Also, the Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has said his country is preparing for a potential flood of refugees from Myanmar following the military coup there, and baby Galapagos tortoises wrapped in plastic found in suitcases.

