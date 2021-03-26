Main content
Abiy Ahmed: 'Eritrea to withdraw its troops from Tigray conflict'
Ethiopian PM says Eritrean forces to leave Tigray, nearly 5 months after conflict began.
Ethiopian PM says Eritrean forces to leave Tigray, nearly 5 months after conflict began. Eritrean soldiers have fought alongside Ethiopia in war that's reportedly claimed thousands of lives. Also, Suez Canal remains completely blocked for fourth day by huge stranded container-ship, and new research shows an octopus may be able to dream.
