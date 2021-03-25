Joe Biden gives his first news conference as US president
The hour-long event covered issues from Coronavirus to immigration.
Mr Biden pledged to deliver 200 million Covid jabs to Americans in his first 100 days in office, double his original goal. Also, AstraZeneca has published revised results for the US trial of its Covid vaccine after its earlier report was criticised for using outdated information, and the acclaimed French director Bertrand Tavernier has died at the age of 79.
Joe Biden news conference
The US president has pledged more vaccines in his first news conference in office.
Duration: 04:09
EU vaccine exports
The EU has stopped exporting vaccines until contracts are honoured in EU countries.
Duration: 03:33
AstraZeneca US trial results
AstraZeneca has published revised results from US trials that were criticised.
Duration: 02:23
Pfizer covid treatment trial
Pfizer has started trials of an oral treatment for Covid 19.
Duration: 01:14
Grounded container ship in Suez canal
Attempts to move a container grounded blocking the Suez Canal have failed.
Duration: 01:16
Alex Navalny prison torture
Alexei Navalny has said prison guards have used sleep deprivation as torture.
Duration: 03:25
Repatriation of cultural artefacts
The University of Aberdeen will repatriate a Benin bronze sculpture to Nigeria.
Duration: 03:16
€15 million Van Gogh painting sold
A Van Gogh painting kept at a family home has been sold for €15 Million.
Duration: 01:37
Azerbaijan destroyed Armenian church
Azerbaijan has destroyed an Armenian church it captured in last years war.
Duration: 05:38
Bertrand Tavernier has died
The influential French film director Bertrand Tavernier has died.
Duration: 03:00
