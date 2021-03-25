Main content

Joe Biden gives his first news conference as US president

The hour-long event covered issues from Coronavirus to immigration.

Mr Biden pledged to deliver 200 million Covid jabs to Americans in his first 100 days in office, double his original goal. Also, AstraZeneca has published revised results for the US trial of its Covid vaccine after its earlier report was criticised for using outdated information, and the acclaimed French director Bertrand Tavernier has died at the age of 79.

Chapters

  • Joe Biden news conference

      The US president has pledged more vaccines in his first news conference in office.

      Duration: 04:09

  • EU vaccine exports

      The EU has stopped exporting vaccines until contracts are honoured in EU countries.

      Duration: 03:33

  • AstraZeneca US trial results

      AstraZeneca has published revised results from US trials that were criticised.

      Duration: 02:23

  • Pfizer covid treatment trial

      Pfizer has started trials of an oral treatment for Covid 19.

      Duration: 01:14

  • Grounded container ship in Suez canal

      Attempts to move a container grounded blocking the Suez Canal have failed.

      Duration: 01:16

  • Alex Navalny prison torture

      Alexei Navalny has said prison guards have used sleep deprivation as torture.

      Duration: 03:25

  • Repatriation of cultural artefacts

      The University of Aberdeen will repatriate a Benin bronze sculpture to Nigeria.

      Duration: 03:16

  • €15 million Van Gogh painting sold

      A Van Gogh painting kept at a family home has been sold for €15 Million.

      Duration: 01:37

  • Azerbaijan destroyed Armenian church

      Azerbaijan has destroyed an Armenian church it captured in last years war.

      Duration: 05:38

  • Bertrand Tavernier has died

      The influential French film director Bertrand Tavernier has died.

      Duration: 03:00

