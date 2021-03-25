Main content

EU summit on Covid

Leaders are discussing how to increase vaccine production and tighten export controls.

EU leaders discuss how to increase vaccine production and tighten export controls, as many European countries face a surge in Covid infections. H&M and Nike face a backlash in China for acknowledging human rights concerns about cotton grown in Xinjiang, and why the African elephant is now critically endangered.

