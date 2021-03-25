China hackers 'target Uighurs on Facebook'
Social media giant says platform used to spy on activists, journalists and dissidents living abroad. Also, India halts AstraZeneca vaccine exports, the saliva test that detects concussion on the spot and are food apps killing the restaurant business?
Chapters
China hacking targeting Uighurs
China has been sanctioned by Western countries over the treatment of Uighur Muslims
India suspend vaccine export
India has announced the suspension of vaccine export as they face a covid surge
EU vaccine export
The EU is proposing to give itself greater scope to block coronavirus vaccine export
Food Apps soar in pandemic
With restaurants still closed in many countries, there's been a boom in food deliveries
Russian Rap at the Eurovision Song Contest
Russia has entered a liberal rap song that has caused controversy across Russia
US migration control
Vice President, Kamala Harris, will lead the effort to stop illegal migration
UK immigration
The government has announced an overhaul of the asylum seeker system
Pay cut for cardinals
Pope Francis has approved pay cuts for cardinals and priests after pandemic income loss
Rugby concussion pitch side tests
Pitch side saliva tests will be trialled on rugby pitches to help identify concussions
Iceland Cinemas
In Iceland cinema's are open as the country is largely covid free
