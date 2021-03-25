Main content

China hackers 'target Uighurs on Facebook'

Social media giant says platform used to spy on activists, journalists and dissidents living abroad. Also, India halts AstraZeneca vaccine exports, the saliva test that detects concussion on the spot and are food apps killing the restaurant business?

Chapters

  • China hacking targeting Uighurs

      China has been sanctioned by Western countries over the treatment of Uighur Muslims

      Duration: 04:02

  • India suspend vaccine export

      India has announced the suspension of vaccine export as they face a covid surge

      Duration: 03:54

  • EU vaccine export

      The EU is proposing to give itself greater scope to block coronavirus vaccine export

      Duration: 02:09

  • Food Apps soar in pandemic

      With restaurants still closed in many countries, there's been a boom in food deliveries

      Duration: 04:41

  • Russian Rap at the Eurovision Song Contest

      Russia has entered a liberal rap song that has caused controversy across Russia

      Duration: 04:01

  • US migration control

      Vice President, Kamala Harris, will lead the effort to stop illegal migration

      Duration: 01:05

  • UK immigration

      The government has announced an overhaul of the asylum seeker system

      Duration: 02:23

  • Pay cut for cardinals

      Pope Francis has approved pay cuts for cardinals and priests after pandemic income loss

      Duration: 00:52

  • Rugby concussion pitch side tests

      Pitch side saliva tests will be trialled on rugby pitches to help identify concussions

      Duration: 02:33

  • Iceland Cinemas

      In Iceland cinema's are open as the country is largely covid free

      Duration: 02:45

