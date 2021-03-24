Main content
Germany cancels plans for Easter lockdown - a day after it was announced
Chancellor Merkel announces sudden U-turn on strict Coronavirus lockdown measures. She calls plan a 'mistake' and takes 'ultimate responsibility' for reversal. Also, disruption to world trade as huge container-ship blocks Suez Canal, and Prince Harry finds new job - in Silicon Valley.
