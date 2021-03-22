Main content
US trial of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine confirms safety
It proved nearly eighty per cent effective at stopping Covid-19 symptomatic cases.
It proved nearly eighty per cent effective at stopping Covid-19 symptomatic cases and there were no problems regarding blood clots. This paves the way for the US to start administering the jab. Also: the French subsidiary of the Swedish retail giant IKEA has gone on trial accused of spying on staff, and how ‘adopt a kiosk’ is saving a British icon that has lost its purpose.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends