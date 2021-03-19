Main content
COVID-19: Europe expects a third wave amid vaccine shortage
Parts of France re-enter lockdown, while Germany is poised for more restrictions.
Sixteen regions of France, including Paris, go back into lockdown, while Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany could see more restrictions. Also, the US and China conclude a two-day meeting marked by confrontation and blunt talk. And Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes the first female president of Tanzania.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends