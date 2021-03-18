Main content

EU agency says AstraZeneca vaccine is 'safe and effective'

It found the jab was "not associated" with a higher risk of blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reviewed the jab after 13 EU states suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of a link to blood clots. Following the announcement, Germany, France, Italy and Spain announced they would restart their roll-out of the vaccine. Also: President Biden has announced that the US will on Friday meet his target of vaccinating a-hundred million people in his first one-hundred days in office, more than a month ahead of schedule, and up to ten Russian track and field athletes will be able to compete as neutrals at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

