Coronavirus: EU announces plans for 'vaccine passport'

Officials say digital certificate to boost foreign travel should be issued to EU citizens.

Officials say digital certificate to boost foreign travel should be issued to EU citizens. But announcement overshadowed by threats to restrict exports of coronavirus vaccine from EU. Also, 8 people shot dead in attacks in and around US city of Atlanta, and why an Australian bird species forgot how to sing its own song.

