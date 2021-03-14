Main content

Myanmar: Protesters killed in clashes

Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Yangon where martial law has been declared. Also, the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the US is brought in to care for migrant children, and there's controversy in Afghanistan where girls over the age of 12 have been banned from singing in public.

