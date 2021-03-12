Main content

Mozambique: Can the government defeat radical Islamist insurgency ?

A report from an area of northern Mozambique that's under siege by Islamist militants.

A report from an area of northern Mozambique that's under siege by Islamists. More than half a million people have fled their homes to escape the insurgents' brutal attacks. Also, gunmen abduct dozens of students near army base in Nigeria, and how the disappearance - and killing - of a young woman in London has generated debate in UK about women's safety.

