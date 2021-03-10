Main content
The US gets huge Covid financial relief
The green light is given for President Biden's $1.9 trillion package.
The green light is given for President Biden's $1.9 trillion package which provides additional funding for vaccine distribution as well as one-off payments of $1,400 for most Americans. Also: the pro-democracy activist in Myanmar who helped elderly people escape a police raid and, for the first time, the sound of lasers are heard being fired on another planet.
