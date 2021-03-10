Main content

The US gets huge Covid financial relief

The green light is given for President Biden's $1.9 trillion package.

The green light is given for President Biden's $1.9 trillion package which provides additional funding for vaccine distribution as well as one-off payments of $1,400 for most Americans. Also: the pro-democracy activist in Myanmar who helped elderly people escape a police raid and, for the first time, the sound of lasers are heard being fired on another planet.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends