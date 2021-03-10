Main content
Syria: How war has left young people with both trauma and hope
Research by International Red Cross looks at civil war's impact on younger Syrians.
Research by International Red Cross looks at the civil war's impact on younger Syrians.While most have suffered pain and loss, many are optimistic about the future. Also, efforts in India to save a 4000-year-old community from extinction, and Japan's award for the Most Sexist Remark has been won by a woman.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends