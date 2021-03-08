A Supreme Court judge annuls ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s conviction -- clearing the way for a possible presidential run next year. Lula was freed in 2019 after 18 months in jail over a huge bribery scandal which ensnared politicians and business leaders. Also today: the shockwaves from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview continue, fear on the streets of Myanmar, and giving voice to Ghanaian women accused of witchcraft.

