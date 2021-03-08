Main content
Harry and Meghan interview
They made a series of dramatic revelations about their life inside the British Royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of dramatic revelations about their life inside the British Royal family. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said concern had been expressed by a member of the royal family about how dark the skin of her first baby might be. Also: President Biden's climate envoy John Kerry heads to Europe on a quest to reduce global warming, and we hear about a standoff between the elephant and the avocado in Kenya.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends