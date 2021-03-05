Main content
Pope Francis begins tour of Iraq
Pontiff intends to show support for Iraqi Christians and foster dialogue with Muslims.
Pontiff intends to show support for Iraqi Christians and foster dialogue with Muslims. This is considered the Pope's riskiest international trip yet - due to instability and the pandemic. Also, China reveals plans to tighten its grip on Hong Kong, and the world's oldest known wild bird has a chick - at the age of 70.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends