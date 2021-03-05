Main content

Pope Francis begins tour of Iraq

Pontiff intends to show support for Iraqi Christians and foster dialogue with Muslims.

Pontiff intends to show support for Iraqi Christians and foster dialogue with Muslims. This is considered the Pope's riskiest international trip yet - due to instability and the pandemic. Also, China reveals plans to tighten its grip on Hong Kong, and the world's oldest known wild bird has a chick - at the age of 70.

