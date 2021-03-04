Main content
Myanmar: Opponents of the coup continue to demonstrate
There are reports that the police used tear gas and gunfire to break up the protesters.
There are reports that the police used tear gas and gunfire to break up the protesters. The UN human rights chief has demanded the military government stop murdering and jailing protesters. Also: Hong Kong has been excluded from an annual league table of the world's most free economies, and we hear how poetry is helping one doctor cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends