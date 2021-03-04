Main content

Myanmar: Opponents of the coup continue to demonstrate

There are reports that the police used tear gas and gunfire to break up the protesters.

There are reports that the police used tear gas and gunfire to break up the protesters. The UN human rights chief has demanded the military government stop murdering and jailing protesters. Also: Hong Kong has been excluded from an annual league table of the world's most free economies, and we hear how poetry is helping one doctor cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends