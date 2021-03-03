Main content
Myanmar: Further deadly clashes despite appeals for calm
At least 9 people killed in confrontations between security forces and demonstrators.
At least 9 people killed in confrontations between security forces and demonstrators. One teenager is reported to be among the dead. Also, BBC investigation finds evidence that members of China's Uighur minority are being uprooted from their homeland, and country superstar Dolly Parton reworks one of her best-known songs to encourage Americans to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
