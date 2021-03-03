Main content

Myanmar: Further deadly clashes despite appeals for calm

At least 9 people killed in confrontations between security forces and demonstrators.

At least 9 people killed in confrontations between security forces and demonstrators. One teenager is reported to be among the dead. Also, BBC investigation finds evidence that members of China's Uighur minority are being uprooted from their homeland, and country superstar Dolly Parton reworks one of her best-known songs to encourage Americans to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends