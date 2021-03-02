The Biden administration imposes its first sanctions on Russia over what it says was Moscow’s attempt to kill Alexei Navalny. The move, which targets Russia's top spy and six other officials, was co-ordinated with the European Union. Also: scientists discover a group of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo are able to suppress HIV without medication, and one of reggae's most important voices, Bunny Wailer, dies at the age of 73.

