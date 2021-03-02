Main content

Jamal Khashoggi: US defends decision not to punish Saudi Crown Prince

The Biden administration's decision had been strongly criticised by human rights groups.

The Biden administration had been strongly criticised for not sanctioning the Crown Prince directly, despite blaming him for the journalist's murder in an official report last week. The US State Department insists it is focused on Saudi Arabia’s future conduct. Also: a BBC reporter covering the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray province is detained by the military, and the Nobel prize winning author Kazuo Ishiguro discusses the inspiration behind his new novel.

