Fresh charges against deposed Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi is charged with two more offences, as supporters turn out in force.
Aung San Suu Kyi is charged with two more offences, as the security forces again use tear gas and stun grenades against peaceful protesters. Also: the former president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy, is found guilty of corruption and influence peddling; and Donald Trump hints at a new bid for the White House.
