Main content
Nigeria: More than 300 schoolgirls kidnapped
Unidentified gunmen abducted the girls in early morning from a school in Zamfara state.
Unidentified gunmen abducted the girls in early morning from a school in Zamfara state. This is latest in a series of attacks targeting schools in northern Nigeria in recent years. Also, court rules that British-born IS recruit Shamima Begum cannot return to UK from Syria, and BBC investigation finds portions of Brazil's Amazon rainforest being sold illegally on internet.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends