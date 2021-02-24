Main content

Covid: WHO's Covax scheme delivers first vaccines

Ghana is first nation to receive Coronavirus vaccines through sharing initiative.

Ghana is first nation to receive Coronavirus vaccines through sharing initiative. Covax scheme aims to encourage richer countries to share vaccines with poorer nations. Also, German court jails Syrian former intelligence agent for complicity in crimes against humanity, and the Texan truck-driver who rescued hundreds of people stranded by ferocious winter storm.

