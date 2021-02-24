Main content

Capitol security officials blame US intelligence failures in January 6 riot response

Testifying to a Senate committee, officials said that the rioters 'came prepared for war'. Also: suspect in Malta journalist murder pleads guilty. Thousands protest in Tbilisi after arrest of Georgian opposition leader, and the American Beat poet, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, has died at the age of 101.

