Main content
Myanmar: Huge crowds mourn three demonstrators killed in protests
Protesters took to the streets despite yesterday seeing the worst violence yet in weeks.
Thousands of Burmese activists held ceremonies and vigils for those killed by the military authorities as they try to suppress a campaign of civil disobedience against their coup. Also: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog says Iran has agreed to extend UN inspectors' access to its nuclear sites for a further three months, and NASA is to reveal the first video footage containing the sounds of the Red Planet captured by the cameras onboard its rover in Mars.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends