Myanmar: Two protestors shot dead
The military makes its bloodiest show of force since taking power.
Myanmar security forces open fire on protestors in the city of Mandalay, in the bloodiest show of force since the military coup earlier this month. Also, police in Barcelona clash with supporters of the jailed Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel. And Australian entrepreneurs look to the ocean for sustainable business opportunities.
