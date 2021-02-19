Main content
NASA's Perseverance Rover lands on Mars
The robot will spend the next two years looking for evidence of past life. Also: an inquiry in Colombia finds that the army under President Alvaro Uribe killed more than six thousand civilians, passing them off as combat deaths; and the scientists trying to create a robotic nose to detect cancer - inspired by dogs.
