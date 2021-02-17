Main content

Myanmar: Roads blocked in Yangon as thousands protest

Demonstrators used vehicles to obstruct major roads across city.

Demonstrators used vehicles to obstruct major roads across city. UN's special rapporteur for Myanmar has warned of potential violence. Also, gunmen have abducted dozens of schoolchildren in raid in northern Nigeria, and former pop star Glenn Medeiros alleges that 1980s music business was rife with sexual exploitation and Mafia links.

