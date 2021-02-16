Main content

Leading Democratic Congressman files federal lawsuit against Donald Trump

Mr Trump is accused of inciting the assault by his supporters on the US Congress.

Bennie Thompson who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee also accused Mr Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and far right groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers of inciting the crowd to disrupt the certification of the election results by the use of force, intimidation and threat. Also: the Hamas authorities in Gaza have agreed to revise a controversial ruling that banned women from travelling without the permission of a male relative, and the European Space Agency says it's planning to recruit someone with a physical disability as a potential astronaut.

