Myanmar: Armoured vehicles roll through the streets

Leaders of the military coup try to consolidate power as protests continue.

The leaders of Myanmar's military coup try to consolidate power, as they face continued protests across the country. Also, the World Health Organization plans a mission to Guinea, where an Ebola epidemic has been declared. And the Catalan region of Spain holds elections for the first time since its failed bid for independence in 2017.

