Main content
Trump's lawyers present impeachment defence
The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is nearly complete.
Lawyers for the former president, Donald Trump, argue that his remarks in the hours leading up to the storming of the US Capitol should be protected by free speech laws. Also, Iran reacts defiantly to warnings that it once again breached the 2015 nuclear deal. And the United Nations Security Council calls on the leaders of Myanmar's military coup to give up power.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends