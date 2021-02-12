Main content
Nigeria: Polluted communities 'can sue Shell in English courts'
UK Supreme Court ruling allows lawsuit by oil-polluted Niger Delta communities.
UK Supreme Court ruling allows lawsuit by oil-polluted Niger Delta communities. People in this area say their lives and health have suffered because repeated oil-spills have heavily contaminated their land and water. Also, Russia warns it may cut ties with EU if the bloc imposes sanctions over treatment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and was Stonehenge originally built in Wales ?
