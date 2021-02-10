Main content
Covid-19: EU's von der Leyen admits failures in vaccine rollout
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen publicly accepts criticism.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen publicly accepts criticism. She says EU was slow to authorise vaccines, overconfident about meeting production-targets, and 'still not where we want to be.' Also, why Serbia's achieved huge success with its vaccination-effort, and how a Texas lawyer became an internet star - as a cat.
