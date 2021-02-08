Main content

Myanmar: Military issues warning as protests continue

State TV tells protestors that action will be taken if they threaten 'rule of law'.

State TV tells protestors that action will be taken if they threaten 'rule of law'. Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated for third day following military coup. Also, rescuers search for 200 people who are missing after flood in northern India, and US Senate prepares for second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

29 minutes

